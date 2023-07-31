Short Interest in Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Rises By 12.5%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.66) to GBX 2,000 ($25.68) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.73) to GBX 2,225 ($28.57) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of KYYWF remained flat at $22.33 during trading hours on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

