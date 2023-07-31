Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Expands By 22.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $11.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

Further Reading

