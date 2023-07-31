Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 11.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Monday. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
Kingsoft Company Profile
