Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Declines By 11.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,200 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Monday. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

