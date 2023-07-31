Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 18.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,102,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 3,804,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.73. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

