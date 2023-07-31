Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Decreases By 18.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,102,500 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 3,804,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 660.1 days.
Li Ning Stock Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS LNNGF traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $5.73. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.92.
Li Ning Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.