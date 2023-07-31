Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Declines By 11.6%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 565,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after acquiring an additional 190,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,893,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 57.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,239 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 132,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

