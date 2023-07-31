Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expands By 7.4%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.76. 80,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,243. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day moving average is $263.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

