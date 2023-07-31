Short Interest in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Rises By 12.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 38,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

