Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Drops By 17.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
monday.com Stock Up 1.2 %
monday.com stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.30. The company had a trading volume of 259,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.76. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.