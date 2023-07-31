Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Drops By 17.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 911,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

monday.com stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.30. The company had a trading volume of 259,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,452. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.76. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

