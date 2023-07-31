Short Interest in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expands By 16.4%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 645,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 412,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after buying an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 315,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363,000.00 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

