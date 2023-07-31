Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expands By 16.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $399.57. The company had a trading volume of 465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,863. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

