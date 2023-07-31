Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Increases By 17.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 672,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Purple Biotech in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Biotech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Purple Biotech in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

