Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases By 28.6%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.05. 1,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0682 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.06%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

