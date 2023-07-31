Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Grows By 14.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,411.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBCF opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.