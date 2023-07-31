Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Grows By 9.1%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.69. 36,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,839. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 432,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.