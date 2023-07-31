SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

SIF stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 9.93%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

