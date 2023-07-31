Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,649,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 706,193 shares.The stock last traded at $63.44 and had previously closed at $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

