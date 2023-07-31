SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,576. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SJW Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

