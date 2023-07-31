SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
NYSE:SJW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,576. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.
In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.
