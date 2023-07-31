SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.29. 1,518,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 4.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.