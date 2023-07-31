SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells $257,275.20 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.60. 416,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 280.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

