Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.7 %

CREG stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.