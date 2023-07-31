Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.7 %
CREG stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Read More
