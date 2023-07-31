Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.01

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 235410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

