SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 173,363,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,017,383. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

