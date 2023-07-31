Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

