Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $6.24 on Monday, reaching $343.74. 456,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,133. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $344.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average of $292.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

