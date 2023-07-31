Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 6,857,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,232,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

