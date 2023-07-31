Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.68. 43,185,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,561,648. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

