Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,124 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 58,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,936. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.