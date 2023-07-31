Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,284. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

