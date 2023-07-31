Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,546 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.60. 788,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,487. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

