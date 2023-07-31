Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,318 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
ESGU traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.86. 1,807,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
