SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stake Boosted by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 415,730 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 332,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 218,168 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. 45,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,936. The stock has a market cap of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

