SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.36

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 6024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $632.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.