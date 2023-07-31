SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.69. 1,584,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,248. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

