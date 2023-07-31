SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 93,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 87,759 shares.The stock last traded at $74.41 and had previously closed at $74.19.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

