SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.8% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.70. 242,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,597. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

