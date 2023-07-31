SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Position Lifted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $9,174,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XME stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $53.79. 1,378,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,751. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.