SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 65,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

