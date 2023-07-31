Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $9.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

