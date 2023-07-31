STAR Financial Bank Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 23.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 124,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $737.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,267. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

