STAR Financial Bank Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

