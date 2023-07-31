STAR Financial Bank Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 349,288 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

