STAR Financial Bank Sells 154 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

