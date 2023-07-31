STAR Financial Bank Sells 306 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $737.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

