STASIS EURO Hits Market Cap of $135.96 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.96 million and $3.29 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.