StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,231,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,942,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GASS shares. StockNews.com lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 220,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 28.05%.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

