Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 8.8% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.20. 1,176,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,515,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Stem’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.