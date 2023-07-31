Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to C$8.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 294,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

