STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Cowen

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 1,070,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.