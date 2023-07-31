Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SoFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 543,765 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 235,911 call options.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 132,854,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,710,105. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after buying an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.