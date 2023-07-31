Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.18. 1,226,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,514. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

